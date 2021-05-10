Share Tweet Bundesliga Liga e „Kampioneve te Botes"

Vendimi i Shkodran Mustafit per te kaluar nga Arsenali te FC Schalke, ne momentin e fundit te Merkatos se janarit 2021, i dhuroi Bundesliges vendin e pare ne renditjen: "Kampionet e Botes ne Ligat e Globit"

Shqiptaro-Gjermani eshte lojtari i 14-te Kampion Bote qe ju bashkua ne sezonin 2020-2021 Bundesliges, duke e bere ate:

" Liga e Kampioneve te Botes"

Kur ne La Ligen spektakolare te Spanjes luajne vetem 13 Kampion te tille, Premier League renditet ne vendin e katert me 7 lojtare Kampion Bote dhe Serie A mban vendin e peste me 4 futbolliste Kampion.

Gianluigi Buffon i cili ne veren e vitit 2006 ngriti ne qiellin e Berlinit Kupen e Botes, tani ne moshen 43 vjecare vendos nje rekord te ri, ai eshte Kampioni i Botes me i vjeter qe vazhdon te aktivizohet ne Serie A-Itali.

Lista e 52 Kampioneve te Botes

Bundesliga:14 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2010: Javi Martinez (FC Bayern)

Kampion Bote 2014: Jerome Boateng, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer (te gjithe luajne per FC Bayern), Mats Hummels (Dortmund), Erik Durm (Frankfurt), Christoph Kramer, Matthias Ginter (te dy luajne per Gladbach), Sami Khedira (Hertha), Ron-Robert Zieler (Köln), Shkodran Mustafi (Schalke)

Kampion Bote 2018: Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso (te gjithe luajne per FC Bayern)

La Liga:13 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2010: Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué (te dy luajne per FC Barcelona), Jesus Navas (FC Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), David Silva (Real Sociedad), Raul Albiol (Villarreal)

Kampion Bote 2014: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Kampion Bote 2018: Thomas Lemar (Atletico), Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembelé, Samuel Umtiti (te gjithe luajne per FC Barcelona), Nabil Fekir (Real Betis), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Ligue 1: 8 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2010: Cesc Fabregas (Monaco)

Kampion Bote 2014: Julian Draxler (PSG)

Kampion Bote 2018: Steve Mandanda, Florian Thauvin (te dy luajne per Marseille), Djibril Sidibé (Monaco), Kylian Mbappé, Presnel Kimpembe (te dy luajne per PSG), Steven N'Zonzi (Rennes)

Premier League: 7 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2010: Juan Mata (ManUnited)

Kampion Bote 2018: Olivier Giroud, N'golo Kanté (te dy luajne per Chelsea), Alphonse Areola (Fulham), Benjamin Mendy (ManCity), Paul Pogba (ManUnited), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Serie A: 4 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2006: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

Kampion Bote 2010: Pepe Reina (Lazio), Pedro (AS Rom), Fernando Llorente (Udine)

SüperLig: 2 Futbolliste

Kampion Bote 2014: Lukas Podolski (Antalya), Mesut Özil (Fenerbahce)

Liga NOS: 1 Futbollist

Kampion Bote 2018: Adil Rami (Boavista Porto)

Eredivisie: 1 Futbollist

Kampion Bote 2014: Mario Götze (PSV)

Major League Soccer: 1 Futbollist

Kampion Bote 2018: Blaise Matuidi (Miami)

J-League: 1 Futbollist

Kampion Bote 2010: Andres Iniesta (Kobe) Gent Mebelli

komente